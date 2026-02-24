Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 24

Connolly Funeral Directors regret to announce that the death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Tierney, 14 Mullinahinch Road, Tattenbar, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7QG peacefully in the loving care of family in S.W.A.H. May Josie’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter-in-law Lynn, brothers-in-law Packie and Tom. A dearly beloved mother to Kieran and Fiona (Paul McKenna) and a much loved Nanny to her treasured grandchildren, Dylan, Callum, Caitlin and Eva. A much loved sister to Bernadette (Patsy Hughes), Brian (Roisin), Marion (Tom McCabe), Kathleen (Gregory Murphy RIP), Angela (Jim Murphy), Rita (Robert Dennehy), Helen (Jim Flynn), Gerard (Marie), Annette (Cathal McKinney) and Moira (Gerard McQuaid). A dear sister-in-law to Kathleen and Sarah (Seamus Kelly RIP). Josie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Rd, Lisnaskea BT92 0LQ tomorrow Monday (23rd) from 3 pm until 9 pm and on Tuesday (24th) from 2 pm concluding with prayers at 8 pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11 am travelling to St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian (BT75 0NJ), via Moanes Cross for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Tierney’s cemetery, Roslea. House strictly private at all times please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

John Mulholland, Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh. Died Monday 23rd February 2026, peacefully in Omagh hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Donnelly), son of the late Ignatius and Evelyn (nee Kennedy, Belfast), loving brother of David (Karen) Jerrettspass, Co. Armagh and nephew of the late Mary Kennedy (Ballincastle, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo). John will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow, Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. Family home private at all times please. Removal from Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery Enniskillen. John will be sadly missed by his wife, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to North West Cancer Centre, Derry or Palliative Care Omagh hospital c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.