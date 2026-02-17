Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 17

GINN, February 13, 2026 suddenly at his home 12 Corlaught Road, Lack, Co Fermanagh. Crozier. Beloved Husband of Susan and dear father of Trevor (Glenda, Sophie and Henry), Pamela (Lee) and Raymond (Heather and Aaron). Beloved brother of Margaret, Barbara, Gladys and the late Eddie, Robert and William. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday at 1.00pm for service in Colaghty Parish Church at 1.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House Private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Colaghty Parish Church c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy, Rd, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

PARKINSON February 15th 2026 Peacefully at his home 324 Belfast Road, Drumhoy, Brookeborough Co. Fermanagh George Francis, father of Mark and Johnny, grandfather of Sam Brother of Rhonda, Lilly, Ruby, Pearl, Lenny, William, Dessie and the late Gordon, Raymond and Stanley Friends are welcome to call at his home on Tuesday to meet with the family Funeral service will be in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH On Wednesday 18th February at 2pm followed by interment in Galloon Churchyard Newtownbutler House private please on the morning of the funeral Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family