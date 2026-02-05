Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 5

Skelly, 2nd February 2026, peacefully at hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Edith “Eddie” Skelly, late of Glengesh Road, Imeroo, Tempo. A beloved wife of the late Thomas “Ted” and a loving mother of James (Barbara) and Hope (Chris). Treasured Nanny of Jemma and John, Roger and Caroline, Ben and Miriam, Megan and Thomas, much loved great nanny to Isabella, Oliver, Eloise, Angus, Ellis, James, William & Charlie. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Edith will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in Brookeborough Elim Church, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Edith are to Brookeborough Elim Pentecostal Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Brookeborough Elim” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Edith will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”.

Patrick (Pat) Dooris, late of 93 Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6DX, passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2026 at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving son of the late Phil and Kathleen Dooris and dearly loved brother of the late Sr Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brother Brian, sisters Olive, Tracy, Pam and Freda, sister-in-law Patsy, brother-in-law Barry, his nieces and nephew, extended family, close neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Pat will repose at his late residence from 11.30am onward on Wednesday 4th February and from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday 5th February. Pat will leave his late residence at 6.30pm on Thursday 5th February to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 7.00pm. Funeral mass for Pat will take place on Friday 6th February at 11am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Parish webcam. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member to WHSCT SWAH Ward 2. Those who die in grace go no further from us than God and God is very near. Rest in Peace Pat.

Bernadette Kearns (nee Culver), Barbour Court, Paget Square, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh & formerly Aughakillymaude, Derrylin, 31st December 2025, unexpectedly, wife of John and dear mother of Roisin & the late Freddie, Helena & Melissa RIP. House strictly private please. Remains will arrive at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Saturday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, brother Joe, sister Ellen (Enniskillen) & extended family circle.