Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 26

McGurk, Hugh. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital , Enniskillen , Co.Fermanagh . 24th Feb 2026. Late of 88 Drumbeggan Road , Drumcroohen, , Co.Fermanagh. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Duffy) , and a devoted father to Declan (Amy) . Pre deceased by his Brother Desmond . Hugh’s remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday 25th February from 6pm . Private on this day to family members only . Those wishing to sympathise with the family are invited for a wake on Thursday 26th February from 4.00pm to 9.00pm . His remains will leave his late residence on Friday 27th February at 9.20 am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church , Derrygonnelly for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery . Family Flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus , Have mercy on his soul.

Morrison 24th February, 2026. Irene Letitia, late of the Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen. A much-loved sister of the late Ruby, Olive, Myrtle and Violet. Also, a very dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Irene will take place at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND on Thursday at 11.00am followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery. Irene will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

CREAN – 23rd February, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, and late of Tullyrain Road, Ballinamallard. Walter, cherished husband of Ruth; devoted father of Stephanie (Stuart), Stephen, and the late baby Marion; a very special grandad of Dexter; and brother of Ina, Hazel (Billy), Doreen (George), and Barbara (John). House strictly private, please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Walter will take place in Kilskerry Parish Church on Saturday, 28th February, at 2.00 pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilskerry Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Kilskerry Parish Church and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Walter will be very sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife, Ruth; daughter, Stephanie; son, Stephen; and all the family circle. “The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended.”

John Mulholland, Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh. Died Monday 23rd February 2026, peacefully in Omagh hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Donnelly), son of the late Ignatius and Evelyn (nee Kennedy, Belfast), loving brother of David (Karen) Jerrettspass, Co. Armagh and nephew of the late Mary Kennedy (Ballincastle, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo). John will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow, Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. Family home private at all times please. Removal from Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw for 11o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery Enniskillen. John will be sadly missed by his wife, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to North West Cancer Centre, Derry or Palliative Care Omagh hospital. c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.