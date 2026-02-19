Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 19

CADDEN, Stanley Robert February 17, 2026 peacefully at Omagh Hospital. Stanley Robert. Late of 41 Fortview Park, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Beloved Husband of the late Geraldine (and former Wife Kitty) and dear father of Trevor, Lorraine and Natasha. Funeral from his late home on Friday at 1.30pm for service in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard at 2.00pm followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Family will meet friends at The Archdale Hall, Ballinamallard on Thursday at 6.00pm to 8.00pm Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle

McGarry, Kevin, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, formerly of 45 Gardiners Cross, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4PY, died peacefully in the South-West Acute Hospital on Monday 16th February 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette, treasured father of Shauna Kelly (Leonard), Kevin (Fiona), Brendan, Declan (Bernadette), Cathal (Martina) and John-Paul (Leah). Loving and devoted grandfather of Clara, Darryl, Oisín, Niamh, Cillian, Caoimhe, Aodhán, Daithí, Dónal, Lorcan, Alannah, Sophia, Olivia and Caiden. Cherished brother of Frank, Theresa Nicholas, Kate McClelland, Eddie and Bernie McGrenaghan. Kevin will be reposing in his late residence from 12 noon each day on both Wednesday 18th February 2026 and Thursday 19th February 2026. Kevin will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Friday 20th February for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the Air Ambulance c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.