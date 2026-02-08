Today’s death notices – Sunday, February 8

John “Johnny” McCahery, 6th February 2026, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Late of 35 Derryvullan Road, Mulrod, Tamlaght. Loving husband of Pam, beloved father of Damian (Paula), Monica, Gerard, Brenda McGuinness (Cathal), Bernard (Claire) and Mary. Dear brother of Sadie Jackson (Francie RIP) and Kathleen Ormsby (Seamus). Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Conor, Dallan, Ava, Isla, Caleb and Thady. Johnny will be sadly missed and remembered lovingly by all his family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Johnny will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen from 5pm – 8pm on Sunday 8th February 2026. Funeral Mass for Johnny will take place at 11am on Tuesday 10th February in St Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Johnny, “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

Maggie Mohan, 54 St. Patrick’s Park, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh. Saturday February 7th, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Loving mother to Mary-Clare (Billy), Pat, John (Theresa), Margaret (Kieran) and Ally (Kate), devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister to Michael, Gerard, Moya and Bridget. Pre-deceased by her husband Anthony Snr., and sons Anthony Jr., and Michael. May Maggie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Maggie will be reposing at her home tomorrow (Sunday) from 2.00pm – 9.00pm and again on Monday from 2.00pm – 9.00pm. Removal Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive into St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Maggie’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Maggie will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, friends and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses care of Paul Mohan Funeral Director or any family member.

Sweeney, Brendan, late of 319 Lattone Road, Belcoo, BT93 5ER. Passed away peacefully following a short illness. Much loved partner of Bernie, dad to Patrick (Kayleigh), dearly loved by Mary, Gary (Hannah), grandad to Cassie, Conor and Noah. Predeceased by his dear granddaughter Ellie Louise and his parents, Katie and Paddy. Sadly missed by Marie (Liam), Kathleen (Jimmy), Vincent (Dolores), Bridie, Sean (Carissa), Eamon (Maura), and his nieces and nephews. House open 12–8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Brendan will leave his late home on Monday 9th February at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/brendansweeney?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA. Brendan’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam at www.churchservices.tv/belcoo. May his soul rest in peace.