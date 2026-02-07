Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 7

Sweeney, Brendan, late of 319 Lattone Road, Belcoo, BT93 5ER. Passed away peacefully following a short illness. Much loved partner of Bernie, dad to Patrick (Kayleigh), dearly loved by Mary, Gary (Hannah), grandad to Cassie, Conor and Noah. Predeceased by his dear granddaughter Ellie Louise and his parents, Katie and Paddy. Sadly missed by Marie (Liam), Kathleen (Jimmy), Vincent (Dolores), Bridie, Sean (Carissa), Eamon (Maura), and his nieces and nephews. House open 12–8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Brendan will leave his late home on Monday 9th February at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Holywell Belcoo for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research. Brendan’s funeral mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam (www.churchservices.tv/belcoo). May his soul rest in peace.

Bernard (Barney) McNamee, High Street, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 5th February 2026 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette (née Toal). Dearly loved father to Roisin Brady (Kevin), Martin and Bernadette Brooks (Jon). A loving grandfather to Amy (Ryan), Sarah (Jonathan), Padraig, Dearbhail, Logan, Violet and great grandchildren Layla, Lana, Lettie and Olivia. Barney will repose at his late home on Friday afternoon from 2pm until 9pm. Family home private at all other times please. Removal from the family home Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Barney will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Barney’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. St Anthony pray for him.