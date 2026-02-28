Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 28

Sean Kelly, 73 Station Road, Derryaghna, Letterbreen, Enniskillen BT74 9BJ Thursday 26th February 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly. Loving husband to Siobhan, father to Catherine (Adrian), Shannan, Michael (Cailin), Maria and Joanne and devoted grandfather to D’arcy and Casey. May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements later. House private to family and close friends until funeral arrangements have been made. Sean will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, friends and entire family circle. Sweetest Padre Pio, with your angelic charity, succor the soul of our dearly departed Sean.

BROWN (née Norris) – 25th February 2026, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Foyle Hospice, and late of Rosfad Road, Drummackilowney, Ballinamallard. Deborah Marie, beloved wife of Harold, dearly loved daughter of Martin and Christine, and a dear sister of Kevin, Francesca and Paul. A cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. House private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 26th February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Deborah will take place in St Michael’s Parish Church, Trory on Saturday 28th February at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. (Deborah has requested that those attending the funeral wear something bright.) No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice in grateful recognition of the exemplary and compassionate care Deborah received from the dedicated staff. Cheques should be made payable to Foyle Hospice and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or alternatively donate online at wtmorrison.com. Deborah will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.