Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 21

GRAHAM, Elizabeth Sophia (Lily) 19th February 2026, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Innishroosk Road, Ballindarragh, Lisnaskea. Elizabeth Sophia (Lily), devoted wife of Vernal, beloved mother of David (Melanie), Arnold (Karen), Emily (Nigel) and Ian (Lesley), and a dearly loved grandmother of Alec, Lewis, Elliott, Myah, Sarah, Rhys, Freddie and Thea. Dear sister of William, Walter and the late Victor. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 21st February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Lily’s life will take place in Christ Church, Maguiresbridge, on Sunday 22nd February at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Christ Church, Maguiresbridge. Cheques should be made payable to Christ Church, Maguiresbridge and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or online at wtmorrison.com. Lily will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

WALKER, Alfred Harold (Harry) 19th February 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Alfred Harold “Harry”, late of Lakeview Park, Derrychara, Enniskillen. A much-loved husband of Lily, and a very dear brother of Jimmy (Marina), the late Herbert (Violet), Ivy (the late William), George (the late Janette), Albert (the late Mary), and the late Brendan. Also, a special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Harry will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in Bethel Free Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family interment. Please note, the family will be greeting anyone attending the service on arrival from 1.45pm. Harry will be arriving to the above Church on Saturday evening at 5.00pm, where everyone is welcome to attend. Donations in memory of Harry are to the Children’s work, Bethel Free Presbyterian Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Bethel Children’s Crusade” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Harry will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his loving wife Lily and all the family circle. “With Christ which is far better.”

McKENZIE, Joseph (Joe) 19th February 2026, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Joseph “Joe”, late of the Three Rivers Care Home, Omagh, and formerly of Edenmore Tempo. A beloved brother of the late, Elizabeth, Jim, Robert and Percy. And a dear uncle of Jason (Rachael) and all his nieces and nephews. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, on Saturday evening from 6.30pm – 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Joe will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in Tempo Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Joe will be sadly missed by his nephew Jason and family, and all the family circle. “”The Lord is my Shepherd”