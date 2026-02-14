Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 14

Marie McAdam (née McKillion) 14 Cherryhill, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh. BT92 0LE (Formerly of Mullynaburtlan, The Knocks, Lisnaskea). Died Thursday 12th February peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Benny and Mary Ann McKillion (R.I.P). Dearly loved wife of Brendan. Loving mother to Kevin (Colleen) and Ciara. Much loved Sister to Kathleen Clancy (Gerry), Frances Keenan (Gerry), Collette McKiernan (Colm), Seamus (Geraldine), Bernard and Martin (Patricia). Marie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA Saturday from 3pm until 7pm. Family home private to family and close friends at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Marie will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her aunts Jovita and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Marie Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea May her gentle soul rest in peace. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Swindle 11th February 2026, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Victoria Jane “Torie”, late of Main Street, Brookeborough. Always loved by her late Dad John Robert “Robbie”, Mum Anne and Cyril. A cherished sister of George (Maggie), Tanya (Mike), Debbie (John), Linda (Reece) and the late Carol (the late Willie and their son the late William). Also, a very special auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at George’s house, 75 Killyliss Road, Fivemiletown, BT75 0RG, today from 7.00pm and Friday from 11.00am. Please note, all other times are private to family only, including the morning of the funeral. A celebration for the life of Torie will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm in Lisbellaw Methodist Hall (behind the Methodist Church BT94 5BZ), followed by interment in Cross cemetery. In respect of Torie’s wishes, everyone attending the funeral please wear something bright and colourful. Donations in memory of Torie are to Omagh Hospital Palliative Care Fund. Please make all cheques payable to “Palliative Care Fund” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Torie will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her loving family, Xena her fur baby, family circle and all her friends. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.”