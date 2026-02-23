Today’s death notices – Monday, February 23

Connolly Funeral Directors regret to announce that the death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Tierney, 14 Mullinahinch Road, Tattenbar, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7QG peacefully in the loving care of family in S.W.A.H. May Josie’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter-in-law Lynn, brothers-in-law Packie and Tom. A dearly beloved mother to Kieran and Fiona (Paul McKenna) and a much loved Nanny to her treasured grandchildren, Dylan, Callum, Caitlin and Eva. A much loved sister to Bernadette (Patsy Hughes), Brian (Roisin), Marion (Tom McCabe), Kathleen (Gregory Murphy RIP), Angela (Jim Murphy), Rita (Robert Dennehy), Helen (Jim Flynn), Gerard (Marie), Annette (Cathal McKinney) and Moira (Gerard McQuaid). A dear sister-in-law to Kathleen and Sarah (Seamus Kelly RIP). Josie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home tomorrow Monday (23rd) from 3 pm until 9 pm and on Tuesday (24th) from 2 pm concluding with prayers at 8 pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11 am travelling to St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian (BT75 0NJ), via Moanes Cross for funeral mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Tierney’s cemetery, Roslea. House strictly private at all times please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

Katherine Mary Maguire (nee Carlin), The Birches, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, formerly of Munville House, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, and The Diamond, Raphoe, Co. Donegal. Katherine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 19th February, 2026. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Frederick Maguire, dearly loved mother of Tom and Helen, adored Grandma of Eva and Joshua, cherished Mother-in-Law to Niall (McSharry) and James (Shannon), and darling sister of John and Hugh Carlin and esteemed Sister-in-Law to Andrew Maguire. Predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Breda Carlin (nee Hickey). A Funeral Service in celebration of Katherine’s life will be held on Wednesday, 25th February at 11am in Holy Cross Church, 24 Knocks Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh BT92 0FL. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Church graveyard. House strictly private, please. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie and NHS Charity. Katherine will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, dear friends and former colleagues and warmly remembered by all. Funeral Service can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. May She Rest in Peace. Go-n-lomparfadh an ghaoth sí í.

Michael Donnelly, 20th February 2026, peacefully in his 97th year, 22 Drumhack Road, Macken, Co Fermanagh BT92 3DQ, formerly Old Rossorry, Enniskillen. Loving husband of the late Theresa (nee O’Reilly) & dear father of Kevin (Elaine), Packie (Ann), John (Annett), Myles (Kirsten) & the late Niamh RIP (Mike). Remains reposing at his son Kevin’s house 22 Drumhack Road, BT92 3DQ Saturday 2 pm to 9 pm and Sunday 1 pm to 4 pm. Removal Sunday evening at 5.00 pm to arrive for 5.30 pm at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen. Requiem Mass on Monday 11.00 am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, and nieces. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Marius C.P., Fr Cosmos C.P., Kevin, Mary (Morrow) and Dympna (Blake) RIP.