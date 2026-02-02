Today’s death notices – Monday, February 2

WHITLEY – 31st January 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of 41 Ballylucas Road, Lisbellaw. John Simon, son of the late William and Lucinda, and a much-loved brother and uncle to all his nephews and nieces. House closed. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Simon will take place in Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght, on Monday 2nd February at 12.00 noon, followed by a private family burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

The death has occurred of Seamus Cassidy, 10 St Patrick’s Park, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7QY, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. May Seamus’ gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Rosaleen (Nick), son Jimmy (Catriona) and his adored grandchildren Josh, Niamh, Lexi, Jack, Eva, Liam and Sianna. A dearly loved brother of Angela (Owen Hanna), Seamus is predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Bridget, brothers Brendan (Kathleen) and Brian (Patricia). Reposing at his home Sunday (1st February) 3pm – 9pm and again on Monday (2nd February) 3pm – 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please to family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses by donation box in family home or Aidan Connolly Funeral Directors. Seamus’ funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

Mena Keaney, 31st January 2026, late of the Graan Abbey Care Home and 278 Lattone Road, Drumkeenagh, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her parents Tom and Kate, her sisters Mary, Kathleen, Tess, Maggie and Dympna also her brothers Tom, Joe and Patrick RIP. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.