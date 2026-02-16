Today’s death notices – Monday, February 16

JOHNSTON – 15th February 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of 5 Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard. Robert John (Bert) MBE, devoted husband of Olive, dearly loved father of Mark and Paul (Jolene) and a much-loved grandfather of Luke, Jessica and Lottie; dear brother of Arthur, Derek, Florence and the late Noreen, Kenneth and Noel. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 17th February between 4.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bert will take place in Irvinestown Independent Methodist Church on Wednesday 18th February at 1.00pm (The cortege will pass through Ballinamallard Village at 11.45am) followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Air Ambulance and Ward 8, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Bert will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

Kevin McCormack, No 5 Railway Crescent, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 15th February 2026 suddenly but peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dearly loved son of the late Maureen and Dermot. Loving brother to Tara and Shane (Elaine). Kevin will repose at his late home in Railway Crescent this evening (Sun) from 9pm until 11pm and again tomorrow (Mon) from 9 am until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kevin will be sadly missed by his sister, brother, the Logue family, his uncle Joe and auntie Georgie, nieces Casey, Luisne and Fiadh and by his nephews Ryan and Cúán and the entire community. Kevin’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Killadeas Day Care Centre in Lisnaskea c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. St Joseph of Cupertino pray for him.

Woods Ann, (née Maguire), Trillick, Co Tyrone, formerly of 30 Loughterush Road, Trillick, BT78 3RF, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Sunday 15th February 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother of John (Louise), Conor (Leanne) and Catherine (Killian). Loving and devoted grandmother of Aoife, Seán and Tíarnán. Cherished sister of the late Jimmy, Gerard, Pat and Joe. Ann will be reposing in her late residence from 11am on Monday 16th February 2026. House Private. Ann will leave her late residence at 1.45pm on Tuesday 17th February 2026 for 2.30pm requiem Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Trillick, followed by her burial afterwards in Magheralough cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Ann will travel from the Loughterush Road and along the Scallen Road and Main Street to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church for 2.20pm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

GIBSON – 14th February 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of 12 Main Street, Newtownbutler. Thomas (Tommy), dearly loved son of the late George and Kathleen. A dear brother of Sinead (Eugene), Margaret (Arthur), Kathleen (Gerry) and the late George (Lorraine). A much-loved uncle, great-uncle, stepfather, grandfather and friend of Emma. Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday 16th February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Tommy will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Tuesday 17th February at 11.00am, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery, Enniskillen. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward 2, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Ward 2 SWAH and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.