Today’s death notices – Friday, February 20

JOHNSTON, Shirley Nixon. 17th February 2026, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Culkey Post Office, Culkey, Enniskillen. Shirley Nixon, devoted wife of the late Ivor, beloved mother of Gordon (Mary), Mervyn (Paula), Geoffrey (Claire), Gary (Wilma) and Niall (Joy), dearly loved grandmother and sister of Patsy and the late William, Charlie and Isa. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 19th February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Shirley will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Friday 20th February at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. (The Family will be greeting people prior to the service from 12.00noon). Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or online at wtmorrison.com. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

The death has occurred of Phyllis Lynch (née O’Brien), Mullinderg, Emyvale, Monaghan / Granard, Longford / Fivemiletown, Tyrone. We are saddened to announce the death of Philomena (Phyllis) Lynch née O’Brien, Gillbrooke Nursing Home, Fivemiletown/Killasonna, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly Mullinderg, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, on Thursday 19th February peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. May Phyllis’ gentle soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Pat Bonner (née McCaffrey) R.I.P., 27 Scallen Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by her parents Noel and Lillian and brother Michael R.I.P. Pat died unexpectedly on 17th February 2026. Much loved mother of Deborah, Fiona and Brian (Kim), loving grandmother of Evie, Ollie and Ben. Pat will be reposing at McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh on Thursday 19th February from 3pm to 10pm, followed by funeral on Friday morning 20th February in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by Francie, daughters, son, grandchildren, siblings John, Alma, Monica, Brian, Paul, Deirdre, Noel and families and extended family. Family flowers only. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish).

Francis McAloon (née Baird) R.I.P. passed away peacefully 18th February 2026 at her late residence, 137 Carn Road, Tedd, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1DD. Predeceased by her loving parents Francie and Kitty R.I.P. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Dawn (Sean), Tracy (Lee), Noeleen (Cathal) and Carol (Stephen), loving Granny of Matthew, Conor, Orla, Cara, Shay, Ailish, Fearghal, Kate, Pearse, Sean and Maeve, cherished sister of Cassie (Josie), Noel, Dinny (Teresa), Jimmy (Mary), Caroline (Seamus), Paul (Anne), Declan (Angela), Aidan (Eleanor) and the late Dette (Frank) R.I.P., Carmel R.I.P., Peggy R.I.P., Gerald R.I.P. (Patricia) and Hughie R.I.P. (Jean). Frances will repose at her late residence on Wednesday 18th February from 7pm to 10pm and on Thursday 2pm to 9pm. There will be a bus service from Tedd Cross/Knoxs Cross to the wake house. Family home strictly private please at all other times. Funeral will leave her late residence on Friday 20th February at 1.15pm arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, via Main Street for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, please; donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, pray for her gentle soul.