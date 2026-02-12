Today’s death notices – February 11

Mary Johnston (nee Jones) Peacefully at home. Late of 19 Lisdead Road, Muckenagh, Boho, Co Fermanagh. BT74 8DB. Loving wife of the late Johnny and beloved mother of Mary (Pat), Kathleen and Charlie. Much loved and adored Grandmother to Charlene, Patricia, Con, Micheal and Roisin. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Bridget and Brothers Patrick, Charlie, Tommy, Francie and Owen. Mary was also a cherished Great Grandmother. Her remains will repose at her home at Muckenagh from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th of February for a wake. Those wishing to attend should park at Killyhommon PS, Boho, as a shuttle service will run from there to the wake house during these hours. This is to avoid blockages on the wake house lane where other families reside. Her remains will leave her home at 10.20am on Friday 13th of February for requiem Mass at The Sacred Heart Church, Boho at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

CLARKE (née Graham) 9th February 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of Loane Drive, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. Sarah Anne, devoted wife of the late Noel, dearly loved sister of Ken (Avril), Cecil (Lilah), and the late Roddy. A dearly loved aunt to her nephews and nieces. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 12th February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Anne will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday 13th February at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Palliative Care Unit SWAH and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES.

Imelda McIntyre (née Wilson). Late of 60, Loughview Drive, Enniskillen BT74 6HP. Peacefully 9th February 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Vincent (Shorty) and beloved mother of Leo, Paul, Dermot (Mary), Raymond (Nobby) RIP (Fiona), Malachy (Jeanine), Gary (Deirdre). Cherished grandmother to Emma, Laura, Jodie, Callum, Brogan, Sean, Daniel, Barry, Katie and Steven. A loving sister to John, Joey, Eugene, Stella and Brendan. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph and her brothers Georgie and Seamus. Imelda will repose at her home on Wednesday 11th February 2026 from 12.00 – 8.00pm. Tuesday evening and Thursday morning will be Family Time Only please. Removal from her home on Thursday 12th February 2026 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Imelda will be sadly missed and greatly loved by her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and the McIntyre and Wilson families. May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Advertisement