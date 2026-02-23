Late goals cost Fermanagh ladies in Belfast

LIDL NFL DIVISION THREE ROUND FOUR

Antrim 4-10

Fermanagh 2-10

By Martin McBrien

FOR the second week in a row, four goals conceded in the second half cost Fermanagh ladies more vital league points as they fell victim to Antrim at Coláiste Feirste in Belfast on Sunday.

With Fermanagh manager Barry McKenna absent, Conor Meehan deputising, visitors cause wasn’t helped by an unfortunate warm up collision resulting in full back Sarah McCarville having to withdraw.

The starting lineout saw Kinawley duo, goalkeeper Aine Haren and Courteney Murphy, making first appearances in the current campaign with club colleague, Joanne Doonan, back in action.

Eimear McMahon lofting over the opening point after a spell of Antrim pressure to register Fermanagh’s first score.

After a fifth minute Theresa Mellon equaliser, Fermanagh responded with points from Eimear Smyth and Joanne Doonan, before surging further ahead with an eighth minute Smyth penalty goal.

Antrim though were looking threatening every time they attacked, Omolara Dahunsi, as so often in the past, again to the fore and they soon hit a purple patch with four points.

Caitlin Taggart, Bronagh Devlin and Maria O’Neill from frees and Dahunsi on target all registered for Antrim to cut the Erne advantage to one.

But a brace of Smyth scores, either side of a second O’Neill rules breach free point, left Fermanagh 1-05 to 0-06 ahead at half time in Belfast.

As the weather worsened for the second half, Fermanagh were quickest off the mark with McMahon hooking over but crucially, they were unable to maintain momentum against the elements.

An intercepted kickout led to O’Neill striking for the winners first goal in the 35th minute, following up with a point from the kickout.

When she struck again five minutes later, blasting to the roof of the net from close in, Fermanagh really had a mountain to climb.

It rapidly got steeper with home points by Mellon and Ciara Brown followed by a third goal with Devlin netting to leave them 3-09 to 1-06 in front.

Fermanagh grabbed a much-needed lifeline in the shape of a second Smyth penalty conversion and two more pointed frees, separated by Antrim’s last minor, gave real hope of a dramatic comeback.

But all was undone by the winners’ fourth goal, Laura Agnew’s speculative long range effort winding up in the back of the Erne net.

Fermanagh did rally again in the closing stages but could register only a further brace of pointed Smyth frees as the game petered out in unrelenting downpour.

TEAMS

Fermanagh: Aine Haren, Aisling Keenan, Shannan McQuade, Erica Douglas, Aisling O’Brien, Cadhla-Cara Bogue, Courteney Murphy, Caitriona Breen, Brenda Bannon, Sinead Barrett, Niamh McManus, Sarah Britton, Joanne Doonan (0-01), Eimear Smyth (2-07, 2 pen, 5f), Eimear McMahon (0-02). Subs: Aine McCarney for A O’Brien (39), Bronagh Smyth for J Doonan (46), Caoimhe Gallagher for E McMahon (46), Seana Feeley for N McManus (48), Sarah-Jane Jones for C Breen (55).

Antrim: Aine Devlin, Hanna Donaghy, Maeve Blaney, Maeve Mulholland, Laura Agnew (1-00), Ciara Brown (0-01), Emma Louise McAreavey, Ana Mulholland, Aine Tubridy, Theresa Mellon (0-02), Omolara Dahunsi (0-01), Carla McKenna, Bronagh Devlin (1-01, 1f), Maria O’Neill (2-04, 2f), Caitlin Taggart (0-01). Subs; Cliodhna Logan for A Tubridy (42), Ciara Maguire for C Taggart (42), Aoibhinn Monaghan for B Devlin (50), Emily Kerins for A Mulholland (56), Anna McGarry for C McKenna (56), Aoife Taggart for L Agnew (60).