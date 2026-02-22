Funding support for sports groups returns

SPORTSPEOPLE and local groups are encouraged to apply for a grant from the Fermanagh Trust as the non-profit organisations vows to help ‘young people reach their potential’.

Applications for the Fermanagh Recreational Trust is set to close on Saturday, February 28, with the administrator Fermanagh Trust hoping to support more groups with their latest funding allocation.

A number of local sports clubs, including the Enniskillen Lakelanders Swimming Club and the Enniskillen Royal Boat Club, have received recent funding allocations.

For the local swimming club, due to the closure of the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for its redevelopment, all of their training now takes place in Omagh.

The Fermanagh Trust has pledged funding to cover coaching and transport costs, ensuring children and young people across Fermanagh can continue swimming and excelling in the pool.

The recent grant to the Enniskillen Royal Boat Club helped them source new equipment to assist with training for their junior members.

A number of the county’s leading sportspeople, including wrestler Naoise McManus, runner Frank Buchanan and swimmer Ellie Dunlop all received individual support grants from Fermanagh Trust.

Chairman of the Fermanagh Recreational Trust, James Cooper, encouraged local sports groups to apply for the funding.

“It is great sport is prominent in the county and we hope to reach even more with grants towards the considerable costs of competing, equipment and training,” explained Mr Cooper/

“It is more important than ever that we support both individuals and organisations helping young people reach their potential.”