Fermanagh rowers impress at Sligo event

ROWING

OVER 121 crews from 14 clubs around Ireland competed in the 3.5 km Sligo Head of the Garavogue on Saturday, with Enniskillen Royal Boat Club again continuing to lead the way

While their senior rowers stayed in Enniskillen to continue their preparations for upcoming events, the juniors (Years 9-11) participated in the event in Sligo.

Advertisement

Conditions were good on a cold but dry and windless day.

In the morning session, the J15 double scull of Kaitlyn Read and Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe won their category ahead of crews from Sligo (31 seconds) and Muckross.

The J14 double crew of Sophia Latimer and Heidi Bogle had a solid win over their Enniskillen colleagues.

The boys J15 quad of Josh Allen, George Elliott, Oliver Collins, Eli Irvine and cox Hollie Sharpe had a convincing 48 second lead over Carrick, as well other crews from Athlone, Muckross, and St Joseph’s.

In the afternoon, the boys J15 double of Oliver Collins and George Elliott came first in their category of 10crews with a 33 second margin over second placed Enniskillen crew of Eli Irvine and Levi Thompson.

They were also second fastest in the whole second race. Hollie Sharpe also coxed the J14 quad of Sophia Latimer, Heidi Bogle, Mylene Leonard and Muireann Cassidy to a 36 second win over Muckross.

Josh Allen won the J15 single scull class with a 2.27 minute winning margin over second placed Carrick sculler.

Advertisement

The J15 Octo of Beth Bradley, Michaela Ihnat, Oliwia Muras, Hollie Shaw, Hannah Keaney, Erin Salcedo, Sophie Collum and Casey-Lee Leonard with Cox Nicole Graham had no competition in their category.

They completed the course in 12.21 minutes which was tenth out of 71 crews.

For those who raced for the first time, especially the J13 rowers, it was a great experience as they started their rowing journeys.

The focus is now on the Newry Head on Saturday and the Erne Head of the River on March 7 when it’s expected well over 100 crews to come to Fermanagh to claim the honours over the six kilometre course.