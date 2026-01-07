Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 7

Ford, 2nd January 2026, peacefully, at home. John Emerson “Whitfield”, late of ‘Kiltenamullagh’, Rabbitburrow Road, Lisbellaw. A beloved half-brother of the late Herbie Ford and Bertha Graham and brother of the late Lou Patterson, Geraldine Johnston and Rhona Rutledge. Also a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Whitfield will take place on Thursday in Enniskillen Independent Methodist Church at 12.00noon, followed by interment in Maguiresbridge Methodist cemetery. Whitfield will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Monaghan, Philip, 31 Tiravalley road, Macken, Enniskillen, Co, Fermanagh died 3rd January 2026 R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday 6th January from 3 pm to 8 pm and on Wednesday 7th January from 3 pm to 8 pm with walk through. Car parking in ITS yard. Removal on Thursday 8th January to arrive in St Patrick’s church Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass with interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Deeply regretted by His loving family, Seamus (Margaret), Sean (Kathleen), Maisie (John) R.I.P. Gretta (Hugo), Vincent (Pauline), Veronica (Gaby), Sister-in-law Maggie, Nephews, Nieces, Grandnephews, Grandnieces, Family circle and friends. Predeceased by His Parents, Phil and Maryanne, Brother, Michael and Nephew Barry.

Rosaleen Roofe (Nee Quinn) peacefully 5th January 2026, late of Millcroft Nursing Home, formerly of Drumgay Close, Enniskillen. Loving mother of Martina O’Reilly (Enda) and Colette Ferguson (Gary), cherished grandmother to Ronan, Tomas and Conor, sister of Kath Nicholson (RIP), Mary Cox (RIP) and Eileen Nolan (RIP). The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Millvern and Millcroft Nursing Homes for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Rosaleen and her family. Forever loved and missed by her daughters and extended family. Rosaleen will repose at her daughter Colette’s home, 5 Meniapian Way, Enniskillen BT74 4GS, Wednesday 07th and Thursday 08th January from 4–8pm. House private at all other times. Funeral mass for Rosaleen will take place on Friday 09th January at 11am at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Rosaleen “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you”.

WHITSITT (NÉE WILSON) January 5th 2026 peacefully in Gortacharn Private Nursing Home, Lisnaskea and late of Aughnaskew, Maguiresbridge. Margaret (Maggie), beloved sister of the late William and Ernest and devoted mother of the late Ivan and Baby Whitsitt. Service of thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will take place in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Derrybrusk, Lisbellaw on Wednesday 7th January at 1pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Michael’s Parish Church, Derrybrusk, cheques payable please to St. Michael’s Parish Church, Derrybrusk and send to Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea BT92 0LE. “Reunited with her loved ones”.