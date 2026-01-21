Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 21

The death has occurred of the late Bridget Carleton (nee Corrigan) (Rest in peace) peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family, 19 January 2026. Beloved wife of the late Frank (R.I.P.) and loving mother to Gerald (Ellen), Frank (Barbara), Mary (Matt), Anne (Raymond), John and the late Philip (R.I.P.) (Pearl, R.I.P.). Loving grandmother to her 20 grandchildren and to her 31 great-grandchildren. Bridget will repose at her daughter Mary’s residence, 3 Townhill Park, Irvinestown. Wake times Tuesday and Wednesday 3pm to 8pm. All other times and morning of funeral private to family only. Bridget will leave her daughter’s residence on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Devenish Parish Webcam. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Parkinson’s Society c/o Jim Barnett Funeral Directors or any family member. All enquiries to Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, Irvinestown 07866511860 and Ederney 02868631471.

Martin Mc Guigan (28 Townhill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh) died on 17th January 2026 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Nuala (Mc Cann), loving father of Rhona (Shane), Conor (Claire) and Ryan (Erin). Devoted grandfather of Adam, Sarah, Rhea, Ruby, Rory, Angus and Oisin. Dearly loved brother of Eugene, Catherine, John, Pat, Ann, Damien, Aidan, Fiona and the late Marian R.I.P. Martin will be reposing at his daughter Rhona’s (Johnston) residence, 417 Killadeas Road, Coolisk, Lisnarick, on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Monday morning leaving at 10.15am. Funeral cortege will travel via Manoo onto Kesh Road, via Main Street, Irvinestown, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude Mc Kervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul.