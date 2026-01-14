Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 13

Sean Keenan R.I.P. (50 Castle Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh) passed away peacefully 13th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Jennifer, much loved father of Hugh, Joanne and John, cherished granddad and great granddad, loving brother of Lily, Margaret, Pat, Kate and the late Helen and Martin R.I.P. Sean will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Friday 16th January from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. For those who are attending the wake please park at St Josephs Church chapel car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Sean will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10.20am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Brigid Teresa Shannon (nee Harron), 11 Clachan Court, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9AB, Saturday 10th January 2026, suddenly, loving mum to Orlaith (Des), Roisin (Cameron) and Niall (Michelle), devoted grandmother to Liam, Natalie, Erin, Dillon, Molly, Aoife, Cara, Malachy, Connie, Ruairi and Luke, who were her world. Sister to Jean (Ivor), Gabriel, Francis (Margaret), Kitty (Tom), Ally (Marian), Cormac (Angela), Geraldine and the late Evelyn and Brendan R.I.P. Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 12.00 noon until 8.00 pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle and many friends and neighbours in Derrylin. Eternal rest grant unto her soul. May she rest in peace.

Thomas “Tommy” Shields, peacefully 12th January 2026, late of 22 Derrin Park, Enniskillen. Loving partner of Eileen Owens, beloved father of Brian Owens (Diane), dear brother of Mickey, cherished grandfather of Lashana Williamson and Naomi Williamson (Wesley) and great grandfather of Emily and Sophia Walker. Tommy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Tommy will repose in John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday 14th January from 5pm – 8pm. Family home private please. Funeral Mass for Tommy will take place at 11am on Thursday 15th January at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on parish webcam. Tommy – “In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there.”

Cormac Mc Kervey R.I.P. (6 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh) passed away peacefully 12th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mac, much loved father of David (Rosarie), Deirdre (Des), Brian (Maeve), Cormac (Brenda) and Justine (Stephen). Loving granddad of Christopher, Claire, Conall, Tara-Rose, Pól, Cormac, Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Eoin, Catherine, Maria and Ellie. Cherished brother of the late Pat, Frank, Tony, Joan, Aileen, John and Margaret R.I.P. Family home private please. Cormac will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Tuesday 13th January from 4pm to 9pm and on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. For those who are attending the wake please park at St Josephs Church chapel car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Cormac will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Saint Vincent De Paul Society. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul.