Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 27

Carmel Corrigan, late of 16 Fairview Park, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh, suddenly and unexpectedly on the 25th January 2026. Daughter of the late John and Celia. Loving partner of Joey Heron. Dear sister of Paul RIP, Liam RIP (Teresa), Kevin (Diane), Eamon RIP (Catherine), Martin (Esther). Loving aunt of Lisa, Paul RIP, Bethany, Dominic, Thomas, Sean, Ross and Tori. Will be sadly missed by her dear friend Nancy. Funeral arrangements to follow. May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Acheson, 24th January 2026, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Frances “Beth”, late of Ferney View Ballinamallard. A much-loved wife of the late Loftus, and a devoted and beloved mother of Jill (Brian), Carol (Malcolm) and Austin (Nav). Also, a dear sister of Helen, Ivy and the late Willie, Ernie, Harold, Jean, Eric, Pat and Neville. And a very special grandmother and great grandmother. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Beth will take place on Tuesday at 1.00pm in Rossorry Parish Church, followed by a private family interment. Please note, family will be greeting people prior to the service from 12.00noon on. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family on Monday evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm in Rossorry Parish Church. Family homes private please. Donations in memory of Beth are to Rossorry Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Rossorry Parish Church” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Beth will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd.”

Flynn, Francie, Tempo, died peacefully at Ann’s Three Rivers Nursing Home on Sunday 25th January 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of 64 years of Maureen, adored father of Sandra, Frankie, Jim, David and Martin. Loving and devoted grandfather of Lee, Paul, Colin, John, Caolán, Rós, Iarlaith, Dylan, Bláthnaid, Evan, Clodagh, Dara, Nora and Aidan and his 9 great grandchildren. Treasured father in law of Joe, Angela, Caroline, Tania, and Katie. Cherished brother of Josie Goodwin and the late Tommy and Agnes. Francie will be reposing in his late residence 496 Tempo Road, Doon, Tempo BT94 3GQ from 6pm until 9pm on Sunday 25th January 2026 and from 5pm until 9pm on Monday 26th January 2026. House private on morning of funeral. There will be parking and a shuttle bus service from the lane entrance. Francie will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Tuesday 27th January for 11am requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, followed by his burial afterwards, in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for The Alzheimers Society c/o the family or c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Francie will travel from the Tempo Road and along Main Street to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Our Lady pray for him.