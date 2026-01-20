Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 20

EMERSON, Anne Teresa, 18th January 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Drumawill Park, Enniskillen. Anne Teresa, dearly loved wife of Cecil, devoted mother of Linda (Ferdi), Gillian, and Heather (Neil), and a cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 20th January, between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Wednesday 21st January at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made to Diabetes UK NI. Cheques should be made payable to Diabetes UK NI and sent to W.T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or made online at wtmorrison.com. Anne will be lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

KINGSTON (née Gordon) 16th January 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen. Florence Ann Patricia (Pat), dearly loved wife of Canon Desmond, devoted mother of Shane (Ursula) and Michael (Jenny), and a much-loved grandmother of Noah, Gabriella, Charlotte and Lytsa. Beloved sister of Sheila and the late Denise. House strictly private please. A Funeral Service and Celebration for the life of Pat will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Saturday 24th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Macartin’s Cathedral Choir Fund. Cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donated online at wtmorrison.com. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”