Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 13

Cormac Mc Kervey R.I.P (Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh) passed away peacefully 12th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mac, much loved father of David (Rosarie), Deirdre (Des), Brian (Maeve), Cormac (Brenda), and Justine (Stephen). Loving granddad of Christopher, Claire, Conall, Tara-Rose, Pól, Cormac, Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Eoin, Catherine, Maria and Ellie. Cherished brother of the late Pat, Frank, Tony, Joan, Aileen, John and Margaret R.I.P. Family home private please. Cormac will be reposing in Mc Kervey’s Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Tuesday 13th January from 4pm to 9pm and on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. For those who are attending the wake please park at St Joseph’s Church chapel car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Cormac will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Saint Vincent De Paul Society. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul.