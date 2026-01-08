Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 8

Coulter – 6th January 2026, suddenly at Clare House, Enniskillen, and formerly of 92 Gardiners Cross Road, Maguiresbridge. Lorna Irene, devoted daughter of the late George and Alice Coulter, Rahorn, Fivemiletown. Dearly loved sister of Ronnie (Thelma), Maurice (Heather), Joan (Gordon), Iris, and Helen (Keith). Removal to St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, arriving on Thursday evening at 5.30pm, where everyone is welcome to attend and meet the family. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Lorna will take place in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, on Saturday 10th January at 12.00 noon, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary and Clare House, Enniskillen. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lorna will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Michael Corry R.I.P (Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 OEN) passed away peacefully 7th January 2026 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Michael and Nora, much loved brother of James (Grace) and Kevin. Michael will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday 8th January from 6pm to 10pm and Friday 9th from 6pm to 10pm. Funeral home private please at all other times. Michael will be leaving the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 midday followed by Interment in Montiagh Churchyard. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, brothers and entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Margaret “Peggy” Beattie, peacefully 6th January 2026, late of 19 Derrin Road, Enniskillen, predeceased by her loving husband Vincent. Beloved mother of Seamus (Anne), Paul, Annette Sweeney (Nigel), Fergal, Oliver (Margaret), Martin (RIP) and Marius (RIP), cherished Grandmother and Great Granny, sister of Eugene Smyth (RIP), Philomena (RIP), Jimmy Smyth (RIP), May and Hughie Smyth (RIP), Mary (RIP). Peggy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Peggy will repose at her late residence today Wednesday 7th January from 5–8pm and Thursday 8th January from 2–8pm. Funeral mass for Peggy will take place on Friday 9th January at 3pm at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Peggy “Heaven is now your home”.

WIDDIS, Thomas (Foxrock, Enniskillen, and Derrygonnelly) 6 January 2026, predeceased by his beloved wife Fionnuala. Loving father of Brian, Sara and Hugh and their spouses Mary J., Tim and Briony, dearest grandfather to Rose, Corin, Darwin and Ella, loving brother to the dearly departed Raymond and his wife Paddy, and loving uncle to David, Rachel, Stephen and the dearly departed Jane. Sadly missed and greatly loved. Humanist service at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, at 2:15 pm on Friday 9 January followed by cremation. The service may be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to RNLI. House private.

Lawrence (Larry) McCann, Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Holmdene Gardens, Ardoyne, Belfast, died Monday 5th January 2026, peacefully in hospital in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Kelly). Loving father to Tony (R.I.P), Karin, Bernadette, Lawrence (Caroline) and Cathy Officer (John). A very dear brother of Margaret Rooney (Pat). Predeceased by his siblings, Austin, Brendan, Raymond, Paddy, Tony, Philip and Mary. Larry will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon from 4 pm until 7pm. Family home private please. Removal from his daughter Cathy and John’s residence in Mullaghboy, Newtownbutler on Friday morning to arrive to Holy Cross Church Ardoyne, Belfast for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Belfast City Cemetery, Falls Road. Larry will be dearly missed by his daughters, sons, grandchildren, sister and the entire family circle. Larry’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossparishbelfast.com. St Padre Pio pray for him.