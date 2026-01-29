Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 29

Marion Corrigan née D’arcy. 9 Old Coach Road, Arney Lodge, Arney BT92 3BA. Peacefully 28th January 2026 at the Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Packie, a much loved mother of Carmel (John O’Brien), Raymond (Fiona), Paula (Richard Hoy), Collette (Simon O’Hare). Cherished grandmother of Emma (Eddie Duffy), Megan, Zoe, Aaron, Katie, Paddy, Clara & Naomi, her Great Grandchildren Dara, Erin and Orla. Will be sadly missed by her sister in law Leonora McGuinness, Margaret Corrigan and Alison D’arcy. Predeceased by her sister Nora, brother Billy, Joe, Hugo her sister in law Mena and brother in law Packie. Marion will be reposing at her late residence tomorrow Thursday 29th January 2026 from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday 30th January 2026 at 10:30am to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Arney, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Family Home is Private at all other times. Family Flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Happy Hearts Club, Arney.

c/o Damian McGovern & Sons Funeral Directors, 8 Caldrum Rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93 6HY.

Carmel Corrigan. Late of 16 Fairview Park, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh. Suddenly and unexpectedly on the 25th January 2026. Daughter of the late John and Celia. Loving partner of Joey Heron. Dear sister of Paul RIP, Liam RIP (Teresa), Kevin (Diane), Eamon RIP (Catherine), Martin (Esther). Loving aunt of Lisa, Paul RIP, Bethany, Dominic, Thomas, Sean, Ross and Tori. Will be sadly missed by her dear friend Nancy. Carmel will be reposing at the Knockmore Room, Derrygonnelly Community Centre on Thursday 29th January 2026 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal from the family home on Friday 30th January at 2:30pm to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for Funeral Mass at 3pm burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Family Home is Private. May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Eugene Murphy, 64 Sheetrim Road, Knockninny, Derrylin BT92 9JB, 27th January 2026, peacefully, loving father of Kiera, Ryan (Sammie) & cherished grandfather to Daisy-May, predeceased by his parents Owen & Allie, brother to Mary, John, Francis, Eileen, Anne, Martin & Pauline. Reposing at his home Tuesday 27th January from 6 pm to 9 pm & Wednesday 28th January 12 noon to 9 pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 am to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Dearly loved and forever remembered by his daughter, son, daughter in law, granddaughter, his wider family circle and myriad of friends. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Marie Curie Cancer Care or Neurosurgical Ward, Royal Victoria Hospital.

SCOTT, Ellen Elizabeth (Nellie) 26th January 2026, peacefully, at Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen, formerly of Breandrum Park, Enniskillen. Ellen Elizabeth (Nellie), beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved aunt of Charlie (Anjo) and Ronald (the late Patricia), and a dear friend of Lorna. Funeral service in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 29th January at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in St Michael’s Churchyard, Trory. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. Cheques should be made payable to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Nellie will be lovingly remembered by her nephews and friends. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

The death has occured of Benny McGee 78 Cornahilta Road, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT93 3AX. Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm; house private at all other times. Remains will be removed on Thursday travelling along the Cornahilta Rd. via Glen Cross and the Glen Rd. to arrive for 12 noon Funeral Mass in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg c/o any family or Peter Carty Funeral Director. Forever loved and missed by his wife Anna, daughters Ann (Sean), Maureen (Mark), son Patrick, grandchildren Ryan, Shauna, Damien and Lily, sister-in-law Kathleen McGee nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.