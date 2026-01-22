Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 22

The death has occurred of the late Bridget Carleton (nee Corrigan) (Rest in peace) peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. 19 January 2026. Beloved wife of the late Frank (R.I.P) and loving mother to Gerald (Ellen), Frank (Barbara), Mary (Matt), Anne (Raymond), John and the late Philip (R.I.P) (Pearl, R.I.P.). Bridget will repose at her daughter Mary’s residence, 3 Townhill Park, Irvinestown. Wake times, Tuesday and Wednesday 3pm to 8pm. All other times and morning of funeral, private to family only. Loving grandmother to her 20 grandchildren and to her 31 great grandchildren. Bridget will leave her daughter’s residence Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Devenish Parish Webcam. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Parkinson’s Society c/o Jim Barnett Funeral Directors or any family member. All enquiries to Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, Irvinestown 07866511860 and Ederney 02868631471.