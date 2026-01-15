Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 15

Mark Flanagan, 28 Derryhooly Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9ET, 13th January 2026, unexpectedly. Loving husband of Annemarie (nee Mohan) and dear father of Abbie, Sean, Ellie and Lucy. Beloved son of Eileen and the late Eamon RIP and brother of Gareth (Fiona). Funeral arrangements to follow. House strictly private in the meantime. Deeply regretted by his extended family.

McBrien, Seamus 114 Sligo Road, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT74 7AV died peacefully on 12th January 2026 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 14th January 2026 from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm with walk through. Removal on Friday 16th January to arrive in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in Cross Cemetery afterwards. Beloved husband of Jane, devoted father to Ursula (Richard), Paula (Graeme) and Kevin (Siobhan). Much loved grandfather of Amy, Katie, Mathew, Emma, Anna, Thomas and Harry. Brother of Sean and sister Celia. Predeceased by his parents James and Janey, brothers Tom and Eamon and sister Carmel R.I.P., sister-in-law Una and brother-in-law Seamus R.I.P. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance c/o McNulty Funeral Directors.

Sean Keenan R.I.P (50 Castle Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh) passed away peacefully 13th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Jennifer, much loved father of Hugh, Joanne and John, cherished granddad and great granddad, loving brother of Lily, Margaret, Pat, Kate and the late Helen and Martin R.I.P. Sean will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Friday 16th January from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. For those who are attending the wake please park at St Joseph’s Church chapel car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Sean will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10.20am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.