Today’s death notices – Sunday, January 18

KINGSTON (née Gordon) 16th January 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen. Florence Ann Patricia (Pat), dearly loved wife of Canon Desmond, devoted mother of Shane (Ursula) and Michael (Jenny), and a much-loved grandmother of Noah, Gabriella, Charlotte and Lytsa. Beloved sister of Sheila and the late Denise. House strictly private please. A Funeral Service and Celebration for the life of Pat will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Saturday 24th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Macartin’s Cathedral Choir Fund. Cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donated online at wtmorrison.com. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

PEETERS — 17th January 2026, peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Drumcon Road, Lisbellaw. Franciscus Augustinus (Frank), dearly loved husband of Eleonora and much loved by all his family and friends. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 22nd January, between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. A Celebration of Frank’s life will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday 23rd January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavaliers In Need N.I. and Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donated online at wtmorrison.com.

Martin Mc Guigan, (28 Townhill Park Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh) died on the 17th January 2026 peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Nuala (Mc Cann), loving father of Rhona (Shane), Conor (Claire) and Ryan (Erin), devoted grandfather of Adam, Sarah, Rhea, Ruby, Rory, Angus and Oisin, dearly loved brother of Eugene, Catherine, John, Pat, Ann, Damien, Aidan, Fiona and the late Marian RIP. Martin will be reposing at his daughter Rhona’s (Johnston) residence, 417 Killadeas Road, Coolisk, Lisnarick on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Monday morning leaving at 10.15am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude Mc Kervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93 0EN. Donation box is available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Gentle Soul.