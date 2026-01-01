Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 1

McGrail – 31st December 2025, peacefully at her home 24 Cherryville, Drumcoo Enniskillen. Frances, devoted wife of Jim; dearly loved mother of Tom (Anna), Colin (Christine), Carol (Neil) and Philip. A much-loved grandmother of James, Shane, Luke, Dylan and a dear sister of Marian, Gerard and the late Eileen and Gladys. House private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday 2nd January between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday 3rd January at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 11.00am with interment in Cross Cemetery. May Frances Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Bernadette Kearns (nee Culver), Barbour Court, Paget Square, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh & formerly Aughakillymaude, Derrylin, 31st December 2025, unexpectedly, wife of John and dear mother of Roisin & the late Freddie, Helena & Melissa RIP. House strictly private please. Remains will arrive at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Saturday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, brother Joe, sister Ellen (Enniskillen) & extended family circle.

Coalter 31st December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Alan Frederick, late of Drumsloe, Ballinamallard. A much-loved husband of Margaret, and a devoted father of Barbara (Mark) and Richard (Sarah). Also, a dear brother of Louis, Bill, Edward and the late Josie, and a very special grandfather of Megan, Jamie, Brooke, Charlotte, Alastair and Freddy, and great grandfather of Carla. Family home strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet the family in the Archdale Hall, Ballinamallard on Thursday from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Alan will take place on Friday in Magheracross Parish Church at 2.00pm, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Alan are to Magheracross Parish Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Magheracross Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Alan will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his loving wife Margaret and family and all family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Kelly, Gerry, Late of 78, Hillview Road, Enniskillen BT74 6EY, 31st December 2025, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann (Nee Doherty) and loving father of Sharon (Martin Gallagher), Adrian (Amanda), Annette (Aidan McCarron) and Caroline. Granda Gerry to his beloved grandchildren Mark, Conor, Niamh, Morgan, Willow, Oisin & Grace. A cherished brother to Peter & Brendan. Predeceased by his parents Peter & Helena, his brothers Paddy & Jack and his sister Margaret and little sister Eileen. Family Home Strictly Private Please. Gerry’s remains will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen on Thursday 1st January 2026 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 2nd January 2026 at 11.00am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to WHSCT SWAH Ward 2. Gerry will be lovingly remembered by his family, neighbours and friends.