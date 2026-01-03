Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 3

CATHCART, Rebecca “May,” 1st January 2026, peacefully, at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home. Rebecca “May,” late of Pettigo Road, Kesh, a beloved wife of the late James, a much-loved mother of George (Selene), Jim, William (Jackie), Helen (John), Caroline (Roland), Hazel and the late David (Catherine) and Irene, and also a very special grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grandchildren. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home, 217 Pettigo Road, Pettigo, on Saturday from 6.00pm and Sunday from 2.00pm. Please note, morning of funeral is private to family only. A service of thanksgiving for the life of May will take place on Monday at 1.00pm in Pettigo Methodist Church, followed by interment in Carn Cemetery. Donations in memory of May are to Pettigo Methodist Church. Please make all cheques payable to “Pettigo Methodist Church” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director. May will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Violet Hughes (née Graham), 54 Mullylun Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9NB, peacefully, 1st January 2026, wife of the late Liam and dear mother of Adrian (Tina), Brian (Linda), and sister of the late Willie & Freddie. Remains reposing at her home Friday, January 2nd from 4pm to 9pm and Saturday, January 3rd from 2pm to 9pm. Remains leaving her home on Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive for 2pm Funeral Service in Kinawley & Holy Trinity Parish Church, Derrylin, followed by burial at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren Serena, Nathan, Zara, Lauren, Jason & Chloe, great-granddaughter Sofia, sister-in-law Eadie, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

SWINDLE, Wilma Jane, 1st January 2026, unexpectedly and peacefully, at home. Wilma Jane, late of 18 Tattymacall Road, Lisbellaw, a cherished daughter of the late Willie and Tessie, a much-loved partner of Mark, and a beloved sister of Oliver, Gordon, Pearl, Jennifer and Roy, and also a very special aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family home private until further notice. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Wilma will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving partner, Mark, her loyal companion Walter, and all the family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

LITTLE, Sarah “Sally,” 1st January 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Sarah “Sally,” late of Ashbrooke Road, Brookeborough, a beloved wife of John, a much-loved mother of Edward (Charlene), Jonathan (Alison) and Sarah (Richard), and a very dear sister of William and the late Rosemary, and also a very special grandmother of James, Clara, Lucy, Jack, Thom, Charlotte, Alastair and Freddy. Family home private, please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sally will take place on Saturday at 2.00pm in Brookeborough Methodist Church. A private family interment will take place prior to the service. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family and pay their respects at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Friday evening from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. Donations in memory of Sally are to Chest, Heart & Stroke. Please make all cheques payable to “CHSNI” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office and Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Sally will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”