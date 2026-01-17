Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 17

Wilson (nee Crawford) 10th January 2026, peacefully, aged 89, after a long illness, Margaret Emily, formerly of Thompson’s Bridge, Co. Fermanagh. Greatly missed by her loving brother Paul and her cherished nephews and nieces, Peter, Susan, Kate, Jonathan, Stephen and Toria. She has now achieved her long-held wish to be safe in the arms of Jesus. Funeral arrangements will take place in Devon, her home for many years.

WILLS – 14th January 2026, peacefully at Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen, and formerly of Drumbawn, Enniskillen. Harold Samuel, devoted husband of Marilyn, dearly loved father of Daniel (Lynn), Trevor (Elizabeth), Sarah (Cormac) and Adam (Ola). Cherished grandfather of Leah, Alisha, Matthew, Isaac, Joshua, Naomi and Zoe, and dear brother of Malcolm, David, Trevor, Douglas, Nora, Cynthia and the late Patrick and Stephen. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 17th January between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harold will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday 19th January at 11.00 am, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson Support Fermanagh. Cheques should be made payable to Parkinson Support Fermanagh and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Harold will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.