Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 10

Maguire, Andrew, 381 Derrylin Road, Derryhenny, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT92 3DB, died 8th January 2026 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Saturday 10th January 2026 from 1 pm until 7 pm. House private on Sunday. Reposing in St. Nailes Church, Kinawley on Sunday 11th January from 7 pm until 9 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Margaret, children Eithne (Ian), John (Anna), Angela, Ronan (Claire), Breege (Chris), Corina (Barry), Andrew (Rosemary), grandchildren, sisters-in-law Maura and Elizabeth, brother-in-law John Patrick, predeceased by his daughter Mary who died in infancy and brother Frank R.I.P.