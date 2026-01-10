+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 10

Posted: 7:27 am January 10, 2026

Maguire, Andrew, 381 Derrylin Road, Derryhenny, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT92 3DB, died 8th January 2026 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Saturday 10th January 2026 from 1 pm until 7 pm. House private on Sunday. Reposing in St. Nailes Church, Kinawley on Sunday 11th January from 7 pm until 9 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Margaret, children Eithne (Ian), John (Anna), Angela, Ronan (Claire), Breege (Chris), Corina (Barry), Andrew (Rosemary), grandchildren, sisters-in-law Maura and Elizabeth, brother-in-law John Patrick, predeceased by his daughter Mary who died in infancy and brother Frank R.I.P.

Related posts:

Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 4 Today’s death notices – Friday, December 26 Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 27
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2026 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA