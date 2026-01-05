Today’s death notices – Monday, January 5

SWINDLE, Wilma Jane, 1st January 2026, unexpectedly and peacefully, at home. Wilma Jane, late of 18 Tattymacall Road, Lisbellaw. A cherished daughter of the late Willie and Tessie, a much-loved partner of Mark and a beloved sister of Oliver, Gordon, Pearl, Jennifer and Roy, also a very special aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to Wilma’s home on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Wilma will take place on Tuesday at 1.00pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Please note, the family home will be private to family only on the morning of the funeral. Wilma will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving partner, Mark, her loyal companion Walter, and all the family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”