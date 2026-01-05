+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

Today’s death notices – Monday, January 5

Posted: 6:00 am January 5, 2026

SWINDLE, Wilma Jane, 1st January 2026, unexpectedly and peacefully, at home. Wilma Jane, late of 18 Tattymacall Road, Lisbellaw. A cherished daughter of the late Willie and Tessie, a much-loved partner of Mark and a beloved sister of Oliver, Gordon, Pearl, Jennifer and Roy, also a very special aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to Wilma’s home on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Wilma will take place on Tuesday at 1.00pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Please note, the family home will be private to family only on the morning of the funeral. Wilma will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving partner, Mark, her loyal companion Walter, and all the family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Related posts:

Today’s death notices – Sunday, December 21 Today’s death notices – Sunday, December 28 Today’s death notices – Sunday, January 4
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2026 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA