Today’s death notices – Monday, January 12

Margaret McCormack (née McHugh), Drumgoon Road, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, died Saturday 10th January peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Gnangara Residential Home Enniskillen and her family. Beloved wife of the late Dessie (R.I.P.). Loving mother of Michelle O’Brien (Darren) and Khristina (Billy). Loving granny of Jake (Jade), Jana, Priya and great-grandma of Arthur. Margaret will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA tomorrow (Monday) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Society N.I. c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge. St Faustina pray for her.

Maguire, Andrew, 381 Derrylin Road, Derryhenny, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh BT92 3DB, died 8th January 2026 R.I.P. Reposing at the family home on Saturday 10th January 2026 from 1 pm until 7 pm. House private on Sunday. Reposing in St Naille’s Church, Kinawley on Sunday 11th January from 7 pm until 9 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Monday with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Margaret, children Eithne (Ian), John (Anna), Angela, Ronan (Claire), Breege (Chris), Corina (Barry), Andrew (Rosemary), grandchildren, sisters-in-law Maura and Elizabeth, brother-in-law John Patrick, predeceased by his daughter Mary who died in infancy and brother Frank R.I.P. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinawley church camera.