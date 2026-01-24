Today’s death notices – January 24, 2025

FERRIS (née Irvine) – 23rd January 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 11 Loane Drive, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. Doreen, dearly loved wife of the late Hammie, devoted mother of Gordon (Ann), Joan (Seymour) and the late Sandra (Harold), and a much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday 26th January between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Doreen will take place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Tuesday 27th January at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Macartin’s Cathedral. Cheques should be made payable to St Macartin’s Cathedral and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donated online at wtmorrison.com. Doreen will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McPhillips. 22nd January 2026, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Pauline, late of 7 Galliagh Terrace, Enniskillen. A much loved mother of Stacey (Sean) and the late Darren “Scotty”. Also a very special grandmother of Callum, Caitlin and Amelia. And a dear sister of Paddy, Gabriel, Mary, Jean, Celia, Andy, Annie, Ronald, Shelly, Sean and the late Joe, Gerry and Kevin. Funeral Mass for Pauline will take place on Monday 26th January at 11.00am in St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by a private family interment. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Saturday and Sunday from 2.00pm until 8.00pm. Please note, all other times are private to family only, including the morning of the funeral. Pauline will always be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by her loving family and faithful and loyal companion Sam. “Pauline, this is not goodbye… we will see you later.”

James (Jim) McCaffrey 62 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea Co Fermanagh. Died Wednesday 21st January, suddenly. Son of the late Felix and Catherine and loving brother of John (Mary), Martin, Geraldine McKiernan (John) and predeceased by his sister Marie Hamilton (John). Jim will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from funeral home on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Jim will be sadly missed by his brothers, sister, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, their families, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

BROWNE – 21st January 2026 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Area Hospital and late of 25 Monalla Road, Ballinamallard. David Nathaniel, devoted husband of Yvette; dearly loved father of Niall (Sarah), Denzil (Martha) and Catriona (Ryan). A much-loved grandfather of Olive, Maya, Alodie, Leo and Shea, and dear brother of Mary, Jim, William and the late John. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home, 25 Monalla Road, Ballinamallard, BT94 2GS, on Friday and Saturday between 2.00pm and 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Sunday 25th January at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Focus NI Cheques should be made payable to Cancer Focus NI and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. David will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

QUINN – VAUGHAN 21st January 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Ferney View, Ballinamallard. Joan Alison, beloved mother of Matthew (Collette) and Emma (Wayne), dearly loved grandmother of Hannah and Sophie, much-loved sister of Diane, Karen and the late David. A cherished aunt to all her nephews and nieces, a dear friend to many, and fondly remembered by Desmond. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Friday 23rd January between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Joan will take place in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard, on Saturday 24th January at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Magheracross Parish Church Organ Repair Fund. Cheques should be made payable to Magheracross Parish Church and sent to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Joan will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

NIXON nee McCullagh – 22nd January 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of 1 Drumlyon Drive, Enniskillen. Alice May, devoted wife of Victor, dearly loved mother of Joy (Edgar), Oran (Monica) Sandra (Paul) and the late Fiona (Jonathan). Cherished grandmother of Clive, Gareth, Annabel, Jack, Raymond, Rachel, Zoe, Ben, Charlie and great-grandmother of Charlotte. A dear sister of Evelyn and the late Lily, Hannah, Pearl, Rhoda, Arthur, Alex, Robert and Florence. House Strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Sunday 25th January between 3.00pm and 6.00pm. The funeral service will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday 26th January at 12.00 noon, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. May will be lovingly remembered by her husband, family and her friends.

Angela Maguire (nee Mc Elholm) 64/66 Main Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at her late residence 21st January 2026. Loving wife of the late Claude R.I.P. Beloved mother of Claire (Michael Kerrigan) Edward, Claude (Jenny) Austin (Cara) Damien (Joanne) and Ross (Paula), cherished sister of Vera, Sammy and the late Moira, Kathleen, Herbie, Eileen, Sean, Willie and Sarah R.I.P. Devoted grandmother of Carl, Jessica, Emily, Charlie, Finn, Eddie, Anna, Danny, James and Claudia. Angela will be reposing at her late residence Thursday 22nd January from 3pm to 9pm and on Friday 23rd January from 3pm to 9pm. Family home private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Angela will leave her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie/ Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, brother, sister, grandchildren and entire family circle. St Pio Pray For Her Gentle soul.