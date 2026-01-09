Today’s death notices – Friday, January 9

Maeve Hanna (née Gavin) Aughnaskew Road Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh. Maeve died Wednesday 7th January 2026 peacefully in hospital surrounded by her devoted family. Daughter of the late Mick and Maeve Gavin (R.I.P). Loving mother to Liam (Elizabeth) Stephen, John (Elaine) and Peter-Sean who died in infancy. A special granny to Shay, Kaitlin and Holly. Beloved sister of Fiona Mackin (Tommy), Paula Mackin (Paddy) and Mickey Gavin (Evie). Maeve will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow evening Thursday 8th from 4pm until 8pm and again on Friday 9th from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11o’clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Maeve will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the entire family circle. Family homes private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Maeve’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Michael Corry R.I.P (Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 OEN) Passed away peacefully 7th January 2026 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Michael and Nora, much loved brother of James (Grace) and Kevin. Michael will be reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Thursday 8th January from 6pm to 10pm and Friday 9th from 6pm to 10pm. Funeral home private please at all other times. Those who are attending the funeral home can you please park at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney Car park and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Michael will be leaving the funeral home on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 midday followed by Interment in Montiagh Churchyard. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, brothers, daughter in law and entire family circle. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.