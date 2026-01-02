+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Today’s death notices – Friday, January 2

Posted: 6:00 am January 2, 2026

MORAN (née Bryans) – 31st December 2025, suddenly but peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, late of Three Rivers Residential Home, Omagh, and formerly Tullyavey Road, Ballinamallard. Mary Frances (May), devoted wife of the late William; dearly loved mother of Liane (Raymond) and Brian (Rae). A much-loved grandmother of Wendy (John), David (Ailsa), Gary (Emma) and Paul, and a great-grandmother of Samuel, Isaac, Jacob and Jonah, and a dear sister of Emma. Family homes strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 3rd January between 2.00pm and 4.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May will take place in Trory Parish Church on Sunday 4th January at 2.30pm, followed by a private burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Trory Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Trory Parish Church and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. May will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Fee, 31st December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. William John “Willie”, late of Raw Road, Brookeborough. A very dear brother of David, Dick, Betty, Nancy, Violet and the late Tom. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Willie will take place in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke on Saturday at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to attend the above church at 6.00pm on Friday evening to receive Willie into the church. Donations in memory of Willie are to ward 7, South West Acute Hospital. Please make all cheques payable to “WHSCT W7” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Willie will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

JOHNSTON MM, Mervyn John. January 1st 2026, passed peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Late of Tullyhommon, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Much loved husband of Sylvia, and loving father of Tanya, Michele and Karl. Father-in-law of Neville and David. Devoted grandfather of Chloe, Ashley, Hollie, Megan and Amber. Proud great grandfather of Evie and Alice. Cherished twin brother to Marion and the late David. Funeral departing from his residence on Sunday 4th January at 1:30pm for service in Pettigo Methodist Church at 2.00pm. Private interment will take place in Sydare Cemetery on Monday morning. Friends welcome at the family home on Friday and Saturday between 2.00pm and 8.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke or Cancer Focus NI C/O FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by the entire family.

Kathleen Breen (née McGrade) Carrowshee Park Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh Kathleen died Wednesday 31st December 2025 peacefully in hospital surrounded by her devoted family. Daughter of the late Eugene and Martha McGrade. Wife of Gerry and loving mother of Kevin (Madleen), Patrick, AnnMarie McDermott (Ciaran) and Orlaith Steward (Peter). Fondly known as Nanny K to her beloved grandchildren; Shaye, Malachi, Méabh, Daire, Róisín, Toiréasa, Tony, Patrick and Fearghal. A very dear sister of Marie, Seamus, Rosaleen, Gene, Malachy, Kevin, Monica and Eileen. Kathleen is predeceased by her cherished niece Triona McNabb. Kathleen will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB this evening Thursday from 5pm until 9pm and again tomorrow Friday from 1pm until 7pm. Removal from her late residence in Carrowshee Park on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Marys Cemetery, Maguiresbridge. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and her many friends. Family home private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oak Healthy Living, c/o Swift & McCaffrey funeral directors, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA or any family member. Kathleen’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea. St Martha Pray for her.

Kathleen Corrigan (née Dooris) Rossdoney, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh BT92 3AR. Died peacefully 31/12/2025 at her home in Bellanaleck surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Francy (Francis) Corrigan. Much loved and devoted mother of Desmond (pre-deceased), Claire (Les), Maurice (Dorinda), Ronan and Dermot (Bronagh). A dearly cherished grandmother of Noah, Arielle, Isabella, Jesse and Eve, who brought her endless joy. Loving sister of Richard (Maria), Margaret Lynagh (Patrick R.I.P), Gerald, Jim (RIP), Evelyn Gaffney (Gerry), Dessie (RIP), Fanchea, Regina Thompson (Bobby) and the late baby Kevin. Kathleen was a kind, gentle and loving lady who was deeply treasured by her family and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered always. Kathleen will repose at her late residence today Thursday from 3pm to 9pm and Friday 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Arney for 11 am funeral mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Marie Curie, the District Nurses, the Rapid Response Team, and all the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital, with special appreciation to Dr Brady and Dr Mulligan, for their outstanding care, kindness and compassion shown to Kathleen and her family. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and many friends. “He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest, God’s garden must be beautiful He always takes the best.” Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie.

