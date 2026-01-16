Today’s death notices – Friday, January 16

WILLS – 14th January 2026, peacefully at Graan Abbey Care Home, Enniskillen, and formerly of Drumbawn, Enniskillen. Harold Samuel, devoted husband of Marilyn, dearly loved father of Daniel (Lynn), Trevor (Elizabeth), Sarah (Cormac) and Adam (Ola). Cherished grandfather of Leah, Alisha, Matthew, Isaac, Joshua, Naomi and Zoe, and dear brother of Malcolm, David, Trevor, Douglas, Nora, Cynthia and the late Patrick and Stephen. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 17th January between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harold will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday 19th January at 11.00 am, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson Support Fermanagh. Cheques should be made payable to Parkinson Support Fermanagh and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Harold will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Mark Flanagan, 28 Derryhooly Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9ET, 13th January 2026, unexpectedly, loving husband of Annemarie (nee Mohan) and dear father of Abbie, Sean, Ellie and Lucy. Beloved son of Eileen and the late Eamon RIP and brother of Gareth (Fiona). Remains reposing at his home Friday 2.00pm to 9.00pm. House strictly private please at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning 10.30am to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Access from Corry Cross on the Main Derrylin Belturbet Road and exiting by Ballyconnell Road please. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, mother, brother, sister-in-law and extended family circle.