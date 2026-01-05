Some Fermanagh schools to remain closed tomorrow

SOME schools in Fermanagh will remain closed tomorrow because of the harsh weather.

A new weather warning for ice has been issued for this evening until Tuesday morning.

An earlier yellow snow and ice warning caused disruption to schools and transport across the North today.

The new warning came into effect at 5pm today and will be in place until 10am tomorrow.

These are the schools in the western region which will be closed tomorrow:

Ebrington Primary School, 67b Limavady Road, BT47 6LR

Kesh Primary School, Crevenish Road, BT93 1RF

Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, BT48 8JH

Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road, BT48 9XN

Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD

Newbuildings Primary School, 83 Victoria Road, BT47 2RL

Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, BT81 7SD

Strabane Primary School, 43 Derry Road, BT82 8DX

Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Road, BT82 0PH

Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN

Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA

Gibson Primary School, 64 Old Mountfield Road, BT79 7EG

Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

Lisnagelvin Primary School, 46 Richill Park, BT47 5QZ

Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road, BT47 4HX

Gortin Primary School, 9 Plumbridge Road, BT79 8QB

Fountain Primary School, 18 Hawkin Street, BT48 6RD

Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN

Cooley Primary School, Cooley Road, BT79 7DH

St Paul’s Primary School Irvinestown, Lisnarick Road, BT94 1EY

Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ

St Canice’s Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

St Mary’s Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

St Eugene’s Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH

St Lawrence’s Primary School, 7 Tattymoyle Road, BT78 2NR

St Brigid’s Primary School Cranagh, 223 Glenelly Road, BT79 8LR

St Caireall’s Primary School, 36 Trienamongan Road, BT81 7XF

St Joseph’s Primary School Drumquin, 32 Omagh Road, BT78 4QY

Recarson Primary School, 68 Arvalee Road, BT79 0NE

St Patrick’s Primary School Eskra, 171 Newtownsaville Road, BT78 2RJ

St Columba’s Primary School, 86 Bells Park Road, BT82 9QY

St Patrick’s Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ

St Anne’s Primary School, Upper Nassau Street, BT48 0EY

St Colmcille’s Primary School Claudy, 23 Main Street, BT47 4AA

St Mary’s Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloughcor Road, BT82 0BE

St Peter’s Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF

St Brigid’s Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive, BT47 6XA

Sacred Heart Primary School, 10 Trench Road, BT47 3UB

Good Shepherd Primary School, 42 Dungiven Road, BT47 6BW

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP

Christ the King Primary School Omagh, 34 Gortin Road, BT79 7HX

St Theresa’s Primary School, Glebe, 33 Garvan Road, BT82 9NZ

St. Thérèse’s Primary School Lenamore, Heather Road, BT48 8NX

Chapel Road Primary School, Knockdara Park, BT47 2BD

Longtower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ

St Eugene’s Primary School, Francis Street, BT48 7DS

St Patrick’s Primary School, 22 Racecourse Road, BT48 7RD

St Mary’s Primary School, 48 Melmount Road, BT82 9EF

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, BT82 9AQ

Gaelscoil na Daroige, Corrán Uí Nualláin, BT48 0PD

Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh, 57 Church Street, BT49 0BX

Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP

Castlederg High School, 16 Castlegore Road, BT81 7RU

Lisneal College, 70 Crescent Link Road, BT47 5FQ

St Mary’s College, 35 Northland Road, BT48 0AN

St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR

St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Westway, BT48 9NX

St Cecilia’s College, Bligh’s Lane, BT48 9PJ

Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, BT82 9EF

Drumragh Integrated College, 70 Crevenagh Road, BT79 0GW

Knockavoe School, 10a Melmount Gardens, BT82 9EB

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

Strabane Academy, 61 Derry Road, BT82 8LD

Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, Kevlin Road, BT78 1LD

Loreto Grammar School, James Street, BT78 1DL

Lumen Christi College, Bishop Street, BT48 2UJ