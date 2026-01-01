Fermanagh welcomes new year baby

In a heartwarming start to the New Year, Fermanagh has welcomed its first baby of 2026.

Baby girl Croia Rose Landers born at SWAH today at 07:35am to parents Olivia Kubiak and Mark Landers from Derrylin is pictured with Maternity staff midwives Zoe Farrell and Shauna Jones.

“New Year’s Day arrivals in the Western Trust,” a spokesperson from the Western Trust said.

“Congratulations to all the Mums and partners (Zara & Daniel, Danielle, Selina & Patrick, Olivia & Mark and Christina & Ryan) on their birth of their babies today and to all the staff who supported at SWAH and Altnagelvin Hospitals.”