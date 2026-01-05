Fermanagh schools closed due to wintery conditions

SOME schools in Fermanagh have been forced to close today due to the weekend’s snowfall.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across the North until 12pm today.
Irvinestown Primary School and St Mary’s College in Irvinestown are among the schools closed today.
As of 7am this morning, here is a full list of the schools in the Western region which are closed today:
Ebrington Primary School, 67b Limavady Road, BT47 6LR
Belleek No 2 Primary School, Corry , BT93 3FU
Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road, BT48 9XN
Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD
Newbuildings Primary School, 83 Victoria Road, BT47 2RL
Drumachose Primary School, Alexander Road, BT49 0BS
Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN
Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA
Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill, BT94 1DY
Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road, BT47 4HX
Limavady Central Primary School, Scroggy Road, BT49 0NB
Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN
Drumrane Primary School, 286 Drumrane Road, BT47 4NL
Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ
St Canice’s Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW
St Mary’s Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
St Columba’s Primary School, 86 Bells Park Road, BT82 9QY
St Colmcille’s Primary School Claudy, 23 Main Street, BT47 4AA
Steelstown Primary School, Steelstown Road, BT48 8EX
St Mary’s Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloughcor Road, BT82 0BE
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive, BT47 6XA
Sacred Heart Primary School, 10 Trench Road, BT47 3UB
Good Shepherd Primary School, 42 Dungiven Road, BT47 6BW
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP
St Theresa’s Primary School Glebe, 33 Garvan Road, BT82 9NZ
St. Thérèse’s Primary School Lenamore, Heather Road, BT48 8NX
Longtower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ
St Eugene’s Primary School, Francis Street, BT48 7DS
St Michael’s PS Dunnamanagh, 49 Lisnaragh Road, BT82 0QN
Gaelscoil na Daroige, Corrán Uí Nualláin, BT48 0PD
Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh, 57 Church Street, BT49 0BX
Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP
Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, 153 Roe Mill Road, BT49 9EX
Limavady High School, Irish Green Street, BT49 9AN
St Mary’s Limavady, Irish Green Street, BT49 9AN
St Mary’s College Irvinestown, Lisnarick Road, BT94 1EL
St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR
St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Westway, BT48 9NX
St Cecilia’s College, Bligh’s Lane, BT48 9PJ
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
Lumen Christi College, Bishop Street, BT48 2UJ