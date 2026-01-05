Fermanagh schools closed due to wintery conditions

SOME schools in Fermanagh have been forced to close today due to the weekend’s snowfall.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in effect across the North until 12pm today.

Irvinestown Primary School and St Mary’s College in Irvinestown are among the schools closed today.

As of 7am this morning, here is a full list of the schools in the Western region which are closed today:

Ebrington Primary School, 67b Limavady Road, BT47 6LR

Belleek No 2 Primary School, Corry , BT93 3FU

Ballougry Primary School, 30 Mullenan Road, BT48 9XN

Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD

Newbuildings Primary School, 83 Victoria Road, BT47 2RL

Drumachose Primary School, Alexander Road, BT49 0BS

Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN

Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA

Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

Irvinestown Primary School, Burfits Hill, BT94 1DY

Cumber Claudy Primary School, 20 Cregg Road, BT47 4HX

Limavady Central Primary School, Scroggy Road, BT49 0NB

Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN

Drumrane Primary School, 286 Drumrane Road, BT47 4NL

Glendermott Primary School, 50 Ardmore Road, BT47 3QZ

St Canice’s Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

St Mary’s Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

St Columba’s Primary School, 86 Bells Park Road, BT82 9QY

St Colmcille’s Primary School Claudy, 23 Main Street, BT47 4AA

Steelstown Primary School, Steelstown Road, BT48 8EX

St Mary’s Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloughcor Road, BT82 0BE

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Strathfoyle, Parkmore Drive, BT47 6XA

Sacred Heart Primary School, 10 Trench Road, BT47 3UB

Good Shepherd Primary School, 42 Dungiven Road, BT47 6BW

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road, BT79 7QP

St Theresa’s Primary School Glebe, 33 Garvan Road, BT82 9NZ

St. Thérèse’s Primary School Lenamore, Heather Road, BT48 8NX

Longtower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ

St Eugene’s Primary School, Francis Street, BT48 7DS

St Michael’s PS Dunnamanagh, 49 Lisnaragh Road, BT82 0QN

Gaelscoil na Daroige, Corrán Uí Nualláin, BT48 0PD

Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh, 57 Church Street, BT49 0BX

Sion Mills Integrated Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP

Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, 153 Roe Mill Road, BT49 9EX

Limavady High School, Irish Green Street, BT49 9AN

St Mary’s Limavady, Irish Green Street, BT49 9AN

St Mary’s College Irvinestown, Lisnarick Road, BT94 1EL

St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR

St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Westway, BT48 9NX

St Cecilia’s College, Bligh’s Lane, BT48 9PJ

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

Lumen Christi College, Bishop Street, BT48 2UJ