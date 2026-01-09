Fermanagh GAA clubs appoint new managers

FORMER Donegal ladies manager John McNulty has been appointed as the new boss at Devenish St Mary’s.

The Kilcar clubman, who represented Donegal as a player, as well as managing their senior ladies squad, has been ratified as the new manager of Devenish ahead of the 2026 season.

McNulty is a vastly experienced coach having spent time with a number of clubs in Donegal including his native Kilcare, as well as St Naul’s and Aodh Ruadh in Ballyshannon.

He will be joined at Devenish by David Walsh from Ballintra, a 2012 All-Ireland winner with Donegal, as coach at the Fermanagh side.

There has been a number of significant changes at GAA clubs across Fermanagh.

Belnaleck has recently confirmed that Ciarán Flaherty from Belcoo will be part of the senior setup next season.

The former Fermanagh inter-county player will link up with Daniel Kille and Hugh McNulty at the Art MacMurrough’s, as the Belnaleck side aim to end their wait for the New York Cup.

It’s also a new era for Ederney, with Gary Wilson set to take charge of the St Joseph’s side.

Donegal man Wilson, a Games Development Coordinator with Monaghan GAA, comes into the post having managed his native Seán MacCumhaills.

Wilson, an Ulster Under-21 Championship winner in 2010, has been part of Donegal minor management teams in the past, working with the county’s GAA Academy and the Sigerson Cup team in ATU Donegal.

He will be joined in the Ederney backroom team by Enda Ferris and Aiden Gilroy, who have both spent spells with the St Joseph’s men.

Former Donegal inter-county player Niall McCready is also preparing to make his mark in Fermanagh club football, when he takes charge of Belcoo.

From Ballyshannon, the godson of Donegal great Brian McEniff won an Ulster Under-21 Championship title with the county in 1995.

He featured for Donegal for a number of seasons, as well as representing his club Aodh Ruadh with distinction.

Meanwhile, Mark Monaghan has been appointed as the manager of Teemore.

The Kinawley man, who led the Brian Boru’s to the Fermanagh Intermediate Championship title in 2019, is set to replace Tony Collins as manager of the Shamrocks.

Erne Gaels remain on the hunt for a manager, with Declan Bonner stepping aside as the Belleek boss, due to his commitments with Fermanagh.