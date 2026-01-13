Fermanagh footballer Smith returns to Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree said that Derrylin man Corey Smith will have fans ‘on the edge of your seat’ after he confirmed his return to Stangmore Park.

The 20-year-old, who is one of the county’s brightest soccer prospects, signed for Dungannon Swifts earlier this month, from Coleraine.

Smith, who was on loan from Dungannon Swifts, has been on the road in the past few years, having spent spells at Larne, Coleraine and Glenavon.

Advertisement

McAree, the currently boss at Stangmore Park, said he was delighted that Smith had agreed to rejoin the Swifts.

“Corey is someone I worked with when Dungannon competed in the minor section of the SuperCupNI a few years ago,” McAree said.

“He was a talented boy then and went to Larne and Coleraine and did reasonably well.

“He was on loan at Glenavon this season and turned in some good performances for them.. He’s a good player to watch; he’ll get you on the edge of your seat.

“He’s only 20 years of age, he’s coming in on a two and half year contract and that’s fantastic for us.”

The Ballinamallard United Youth Academy was an underage player with Dungannon Swifts, spending eight seasons at the club, where he rose through the ranks playing on the left side.

The former St Joseph’s College pupil was a key player on the Fermanagh Premier team which won the Premier Globe winners’ trophy at the Super Cup NI tournament in 2022.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on social media, Coleraine expressed their best wishes to Smith for the future.

“Corey Smith has joined Dungannon Swifts on a permanent deal,” a statement from the club read.

“The winger made 27 appearances across all competitions after joining from Larne in August 2024. Corey leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”