Fermanagh footballer McCaffrey stars at Nations Cup

TEN-YEAR-OLD soccer star Bella McCaffrey recently impressed for the Northern Ireland Girls Under-11 team at the Nations Cup in Barcelona.

Following her success at the trials at Dub Lane in Belfast, McCaffrey made a strong start to her Northern Ireland career, impressing during international training.

The team travelled to Cambrils Park in Salou at Halloween and played against East Ireland, Down, FC Barcelona and Scotland in a two day tournament.

McCaffrey and her teammates worked hard on the pitch playing against some strong competition.

The Fermanagh talent was asked to help out playing with two other teams which was a top experience playing up a level and she ended up scoring the winning goal in the older group with a 1-0 finish.

McCaffrey went on to score six more goals throughout the tournament, with Northern Ireland winning five games at the Nations Cup.

She finished the event as the winner of the Barcelona Cup, returning to Fermanagh with two medals.

Mid Ulster Ladies FC congratulated the Fermanagh player on her achievements in Spain.

“Congratulations to our U11 girls Bella McCaffrey and Amy Millar who went on to become victorious playing for Team NI winning the Nations Cup in Barcelona,” their post read.

“Bella at the other end of the pitch showed her class in front of goal collecting seven goals throughout the tournament and went onto score the winning goal in the cup final giving team NI the victory.

“What a fantastic experience for both girls and congratulations to you both for your hard work.”