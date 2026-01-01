Fermanagh cattle impress at Breeders Show

THERE was a high standard of cattle on display at the recent Fermanagh Pedigree Breeders Calf Show, held at the Ulster Farmers’ Mart Exhibition Centre in Enniskillen.

More than 55 calves from Continental and Native breeds, along with a number of quality commercial animals, were presented before judge Victor Chestnutt.

They competed across 38 classes for a prize fund of over £5,000, sponsored by a range of agricultural companies.

After several hours of judging, Mr Chestnutt commended exhibitors, saying: “I was really impressed with the quality of stock in front of me today and it certainly augers well for the future.”

The Overall Continental Senior Championship, sponsored by E and R Bennett, went to David Bothwell, St Angelo, with his 11-month-old Charolais bull calf Killadeas Vermont, bred by Clenagh Ulick.

Reserve Champion was Drumlone Verge, exhibited by Kenneth Veitch, with the judge noting the winner’s “length and stretch” as the deciding factor.

The Overall Native Senior Champion was Alan Morrison’s Angus bull calf Drummeer TikTok, from the Maguiresbridge herd.

Born in September 2024, he is out of Drummeer Lady Tara and sired by Blelack Lord Blackthorn. The judge described him as ‘the type of Angus I’d like to breed.’

The Overall Continental Junior Champion was awarded to Robert Forde, Tempo, with his Simmental bull calf Mullyknock Scorpio. Born in May 2025, he was described as ‘a stand-out animal of the show.’

The Overall Native Junior Champion went to Jenson Lindsay, Enniskillen, with the female calf Rigg Wonder Woman, praised for her ‘great size, style and colour.’

The Overall Commercial Champion was won by Robbie Woods, Lisbellaw, with his Belgian Blue cross heifer Bessy Blue, who stood out for her ‘style and class.’

Mr Chestnutt concluded that the turnout of calves was a credit to the breeders, while additional attractions on the day included Guess the Weight and stock judging competitions.