Fermanagh and Omagh Council in breach of FOI law

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been found in breach of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in relation to dog breeding licences.

The ruling by the Information Commissioner was issued on January 15, and related to a FOI request made in October 2024 seeking records on the licensing of dog breeding establishments.

While most information was eventually released, a small number of hard-copy documents could not be provided as they had been inadvertently destroyed during a data compliance audit. The Commissioner also found the Council failed to respond within the statutory 20-day timeframe.

Although the Commissioner accepted the Council’s explanation that the breach arose from an internal oversight and noted efforts to recover the information, this decision follows a series of adverse rulings against the Council.

Previous notices raised serious concerns over the destruction of records, delayed responses and the incorrect use of commercial sensitivity exemptions.

No further action was required in this case as all remaining information had been disclosed.

Here is the full statement issued by the Council this morning (Monday, January 26):