Defeat for Fermanagh in NFL opener in Enniskillen

Fermanagh 0-12

Wexford 1-13

A STRONG finish from Wexford saw them take the two points out of Brewster Park this afternoon, as Fermanagh lost out to the Leinster side in their NFL Division Three opener.

Conor Love opened the scoring for Fermanagh after four minutes, with Páiric Hughes registering Wexford’s first score after 10 minutes.

Hughes added another for Wexford, before Fermanagh enjoyed a spell of dominance with Love and Cian O’Brien pointing for the Erne men.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Wexford struck for their goal when Gavin Sheehan charged through the Erne defence and fired to the back of the net.

Garvan Jones and Love then hit back with scores for Fermanagh to reduce the deficit to one.

Sean Nolan and Fionan O’Brien traded scores late in the half, before Hughes fired over a big two point score to give Wexford a 1-05 to 0-06 lead at half time in Brewster Park.

The third quarter was a slow burner with both sides coughing up a number of scoring chances.

O’Brien scored a second of the game for Fermanagh four minutes after the restart.

Wexford then extended their advantage back out to two with another good score from Hughes.

Both teams rang the changes, with Jones and Nolan trading scores, with 20 left to play.

Nolan then pointed a free for Wexford, which was moved forward 50 meters by the referee, to give them a three point lead, 1-08 to 0-08.

Darragh McGurn then produced a big two point score from play to reduce the Erne deficit to one.

With 10 minutes remaining, Tom Byrne pointed for Wexford, while substitute Aogan Kelm hit back for Fermanagh with a good score.

Wexford finished the stronger, however, with Nolan and Eoin Hughes pointing for the visitors.

The visitors took control in the final stages of the game, with Nolan and Cathal Kehoe tagging on two more scores to put them five up.

Fermanagh went in search of a goal late on but they weren’t able to hit the net, with Darragh McGurn blasting over a consolation point.