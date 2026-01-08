+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dom Corrigan has been appointed as the new manager of Longford side Clonguish.

Corrigan confirmed as Clonguish manager

Posted: 3:00 pm January 8, 2026
By Mark McGoldrick
FORMER Fermanagh manager Dom Corrigan has been appointed as the new manager of Longford club side Clonguish.

Corrigan stepped down as Kinawley manager after four seasons earlier this year, following the conclusion of the Fermanagh Senior Club Championship.

During his tenure, Corrigan led Kinawley to the the Division One league final in 2023, where they lost out to Derrygonnelly Harps, and two Fermanagh Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

Corrigan, the former Fermanagh manager, has a strong managerial record, which includes winning five MacRory Cup titles at St Michael’s College, as well as the Hogan Cup in 2019.

The Brian Boru’s man has also won club championship titles at Clontibret in Monaghan, with Carrickmore and Killyclogher in Tyrone, and most recently, with Ballinamore in Leitrim in 2021.

