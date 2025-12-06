Woman seriously injured in Fermanagh crash

Five people were injured, including one seriously, in the two-vehicle collision on the Crom Road, Lisnaskea yesterday (Friday, December 5).

The road reopened this morning following the collision at the junction of the Moughley Road and the Foremass Road late yesterday afternoon. Police have now appealed for information on the incident.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said, “A report was received at around 4.40pm that a Vauxhall Insignia car and Renault Traffic van had collided on the Crom Road.

“A passenger in the car, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injury. Two others in the car and two men from the van were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.

“The road, which was closed overnight, has since reopened to all traffic earlier this morning, Saturday 6th December.

“Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 989 05/12/25.”